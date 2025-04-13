Tom Bischof News: Six crosses and clean sheet

Bischof generated six crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Mainz. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 75th minute.

Bischof had a productive match on both ends of the pitch Saturday. He kept his third clean sheet of the season and made five clearances, blocked one shot and won two duels on the defensive end. He was also active on the attack as he created two chances for the first time since Feb. 16, recorded six crosses (three accurate) and took four corners. He played the full 90 minutes in his 10th consecutive match.