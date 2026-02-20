Tom Cairney Injury: Back in training
Cairney (calf) is back in training this week and is questionable for Sunday's match against Sunderland, according to manager Marco Silva. "Sasa and Tom are back training. For one of them, it will be too soon."
Cairney is back in training this week after three games out with an injury, the closest to a return he has been yet. However, he will be questionable for the outing, still likely needing to pass some testing to play. Even if he is an option, a bench spot is all that should be waiting for him, starting in three of his 16 appearances this campaign.
