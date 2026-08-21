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Tom Cairney Injury: Remains sidelined

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 21, 2026

Cairney is out for Monday's SW6 derby against Chelsea, according to coach Alvaro Arbeloa. "We are in a very good moment. It's just Tom who is injured, the rest of the players are available and they are working so hard. I can feel the commitment of the players, it's been so great, so now we are confident."

Cairney underwent a minor surgical procedure on his left knee earlier this month and began a rehabilitation program with the club's medical staff, with his return to training expected to fall around the September international break, meaning his continued absence here comes as no surprise.

Tom Cairney
Fulham
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