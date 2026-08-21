Tom Cairney Injury: Remains sidelined
Cairney is out for Monday's SW6 derby against Chelsea, according to coach Alvaro Arbeloa. "We are in a very good moment. It's just Tom who is injured, the rest of the players are available and they are working so hard. I can feel the commitment of the players, it's been so great, so now we are confident."
Cairney underwent a minor surgical procedure on his left knee earlier this month and began a rehabilitation program with the club's medical staff, with his return to training expected to fall around the September international break, meaning his continued absence here comes as no surprise.
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