Tom Cairney Injury: Short day ended by injury

Cairney was forced off the field in the 80th minute of Saturday's 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace due to an apparent injury, according to manager Marco Silva.

Cairney will be set for assessment over the next day or two, with the midfielder picking up an injury Saturday, appearing as a substitute in the 58th minute before leaving the field in the 80th minute. The club has given little on his situation thus far, with more likely available after his testing. He is now questionable for Tuesday's game against Wolves, although this isn't a major loss, starting in only two of his 18 appearances this season.