Tom Cairney Injury: Should be available for Wolves

Cairney was forced off due to an injury against Palace on Saturday, but it is not considered serious as he is expected to recover within one to two days. He should be available against Wolves, coach Marco Silva said in a press conference, Jack Kelly reports. "The injury can take 1-2 days to recover, let's see if he can be ready."

