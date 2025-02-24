Fantasy Soccer
Tom Cairney Injury: Should be available for Wolves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Cairney was forced off due to an injury against Palace on Saturday, but it is not considered serious as he is expected to recover within one to two days. He should be available against Wolves, coach Marco Silva said in a press conference, Jack Kelly reports. "The injury can take 1-2 days to recover, let's see if he can be ready."

Cairney picked up an injury after coming on as a substitute in the second half of Saturday's match. He is expected to recover within a few days, making him a potential option for Tuesday. If he remains sidelined, Andreas Pereira could take on a larger role.

