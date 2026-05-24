Tom Cairney News: Finds net off bench

Cairney scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Newcastle United.

Cairney came off the bench in the second half to replace Kevin and immediately made his presence felt at Craven Cottage, first driving a low effort narrowly wide of the right post before being invited to shoot from distance again moments later, this time curling a stunning strike into the top-left corner past Nick Pope in the 80th minute for his second league goal of the season, while also adding two key passes and two interceptions. Cairney ends the 2025-26 season with two goals and 11 key passes across 24 Premier League appearances, consistently providing leadership and creative composure from midfield in what has been a strong collective campaign for Fulham despite operating mainly in a substitute role this season.