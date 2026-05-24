Tom Cairney headshot

Tom Cairney News: Finds net off the bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Cairney scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Newcastle United.

Cairney came off the bench in the second half to replace Kevin and immediately made his presence felt at Craven Cottage, first driving a low effort narrowly wide of the right post before being invited to shoot from distance again moments later, this time curling a stunning strike into the top-left corner past Nick Pope in the 80th minute for his second league goal of the season, while also adding two key passes and two interceptions. Cairney ends the 2025-26 season with two goals and 11 key passes across 24 Premier League appearances, consistently providing leadership and creative composure from midfield in what has been a strong collective campaign for Fulham despite operating mainly in a substitute role this season.

Tom Cairney
Fulham
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