Tom Cairney News: Fit for bench
Cairney (calf) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Sunderland.
Cairney was back in training this week, and that has led to his return, with the midfielder an option from the bench as usual. With only three starts in 16 appearances this season, the midfielder will likely continue as a rotational option.
