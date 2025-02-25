Tom Cairney News: Returns to bench
Cairney (undisclosed) is on the bench for Tuesday's match against Wolves.
Cairney is with the team Tuesday after a very short appearance Saturday led to an early exit, as he appeared as a substitute for 22 minutes before exiting the field, now fit again to join the bench. He serves in more of a rotational role and will likely remain on the bench moving forward, starting in only three of his 19 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now