Tom Cairney headshot

Tom Cairney News: Returns to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Cairney (undisclosed) is on the bench for Tuesday's match against Wolves.

Cairney is with the team Tuesday after a very short appearance Saturday led to an early exit, as he appeared as a substitute for 22 minutes before exiting the field, now fit again to join the bench. He serves in more of a rotational role and will likely remain on the bench moving forward, starting in only three of his 19 appearances this season.

Tom Cairney
Fulham
More Stats & News
