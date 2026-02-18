Tom Edozie News: Nets equalizer in stoppage time
Edozie scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Arsenal.
Edozie had a great moment in front of the home, getting the equalizer in stoppage time to give Wolves a point against the league leaders. He could see more time off the bench as a result against Crystal Palace to jolt this Wolverhampton attack but the matchup is not too favorable. Palace have only allowed 32 goals in 26 EPL matches.
