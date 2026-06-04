Tom Heaton News: Secures one-year extension

Heaton signed a one-year contract extension with Manchester United, the club announced.

Heaton returns for a remarkable 21st season of professional football having made his debut on loan at Swindon Town in 2005, continuing in his role as a key leadership figure in the dressing room. Director of football Jason Wilcox highlighted his importance in supporting Senne Lammens throughout his first Premier League season, with the veteran goalkeeper's professionalism and mentality setting the standard for the entire goalkeeping group. The Academy graduate has been an integral part of the squad since returning to the club in 2021, and his renewal reflects the value Manchester United place on his experience and influence behind the scenes.