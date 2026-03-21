Tom Krauss Injury: Late scratch Saturday
Krauss (knee) got injured in the warmup ahead of Saturday's clash against Gladbach and is a late scratch for the game, according to the club.
Krauss picked up a knee issue during the warmup ahead of Saturday's clash against Gladbach and was a late scratch for the matchup. The versatile midfielder was pulled from the teamsheet and won't be available Saturday. Cenny Neumann steps in and is set to make his first-ever Bundesliga start for the goats.
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