Tom Krauss headshot

Tom Krauss Injury: Not in injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Krauss (undisclosed) was forced off in the first half of the clash against Frankfurt before the break but is expected to be available for Friday's clash against Leverkusen, as he was not listed in the injury report.

Krauss was forced off during the game against Frankfurt due to what appears to be a minor injury. He was not listed in the injury report for Friday's clash, suggesting he should be available. As a regular starter this season, Krauss is expected to return to the starting lineup against Leverkusen.

Tom Krauss
VfL Bochum
