Tom Krauss Injury: Permanently joins Koln

Krauss has permanently joined Koln from Mainz after a mandatory purchase clause was activated following the club's Bundesliga survival, signing a contract until 2029, the club announced.

Krauss joined on loan last summer and made 27 appearances throughout the campaign, earning particular praise from sporting director Thomas Kessler for his commitment during the crucial final stretch of the season when he played through a painful knee problem to help the club secure survival. Kessler highlighted his emotionality, passion and identification with the club as key qualities that make him an important piece of Koln's planning going forward, while Krauss himself expressed his pride at achieving the survival target alongside the fans and the city. The Leipzig-born midfielder has previously represented Nurnberg, Schalke, Mainz, Bochum and Luton Town across a well-travelled career, and will now look to establish himself as a key figure at Koln for the long term after signing what is a significant commitment to the Bundesliga club.