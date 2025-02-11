Tom Krauss Injury: Receives medical clearance

Krauss was forced off in the 81st minute of the game against Kiel due to a head injury, but it was revealed to be not serious. He is expected to train individually on Tuesday, the club announced. Krauss is likely to feature in the derby against Dortmund on Saturday.

