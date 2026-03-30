Tom Krauss Injury: Still working on fitness
Krauss (knee) was only an option for individual training to start the week, according to his club.
Krauss is still not fully fit as the work week begins, with the midfielder only training individually after a knee injury ahead of the break. This leaves the midfielder on the outside looking in as he attempts to make a return, unlikely to face Frankfurt on Sunday unless he can train with the team as well.
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