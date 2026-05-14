Tom Krauss Injury: Undisclosed issue ends season

Krauss (undisclosed) will not feature again this season after being ruled out of Saturday's clash against Bayern Munich due to injury, according to coach Rene Wagner. "Krauss will not be in the squad this weekend due to injury."

Krauss had started each of Koln's last two matches before the issue emerged, making his season-ending absence a significant blow for his side. The midfielder finished the campaign with two assists across 26 Bundesliga appearances, having been a consistent presence in the engine room throughout the season. Isak Johannesson is expected to step into the starting role in midfield for the final match of the season, which carries little at stake as they have already secured their Bundesliga status.