Louchet assisted each of the Nice goals scored by Nice players Saturday as they outlasted a 10-man Auxerre side in a 3-1 victory. The midfielder crated a team-high five chances while tracking back to add two interceptions, four clearances and one block to the team's defensive effort. After making just 22 appearances (seven starts) during the 2024-2025 Ligue 1 campaign and splaying 155 of Nice's first 180 minutes of Ligue 1 play this season, Louchet is seeking to parlay his positive performances into a solidified role in the Nice starting XI.