Mickel is retiring from professional football at the end of the season after seeing the club promoted to the Bundesliga again, the club announced.

Mickel has retired from professional football at age 36 after 13 years with Hamburger SV, where he became a club icon. Despite playing only six matches for the senior team and over 100 for the reserves, his dedication and presence made him a respected figure at the club. Ongoing shoulder problems forced his retirement, though his leadership and energy were praised by HSV's sporting director. Mickel expressed deep gratitude for his career and memorable moments with the fans, saying the club will always be part of him.