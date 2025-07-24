Tom Pearce Injury: Questionable Friday

Pearce (upper body) is questionable for Friday's trip to New England, per the MLS injury report.

Pearce is questionable Friday although reports say he will unlikely travel with the squad. If he has to miss the game, that will leave Montreal without a consistent threat for the wing off the bench, though it shouldn't overly impact the starting XI. Pearce has been a consistent threat out wide off the bench in recent weeks, but hasn't started in the last three matches.