Tom Pearce News: Nine crosses, five accurate
Pearce registered two shots (one on goal), nine crosses (five accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-2 loss against Atlanta United.
Being accurate with crosses is already difficult, and it becomes even more so with an increased number of them. Pearce took both challenges in stride Saturday, impressive achievements considering his limited role then. Despite this, he is already one of the 2025 MLS season's leaders in accurate crosses.
