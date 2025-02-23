Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tom Pearce headshot

Tom Pearce News: Nine crosses, five accurate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2025 at 9:37pm

Pearce registered two shots (one on goal), nine crosses (five accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-2 loss against Atlanta United.

Being accurate with crosses is already difficult, and it becomes even more so with an increased number of them. Pearce took both challenges in stride Saturday, impressive achievements considering his limited role then. Despite this, he is already one of the 2025 MLS season's leaders in accurate crosses.

Tom Pearce
CF Montreal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now