Tom Pearce News: Offensively solid
Pearce registered four shots (two on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 3-1 loss versus FC Cincinnati.
Even though Pearce logged less an hour (55 minutes) Wednesday against Cincinnati, he recorded more offensively than most of his teammates. For both shots and crosses, the attacking midfielder logged multiple on target, Montreal's only player to do so.
