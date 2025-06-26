Menu
Tom Pearce News: Offensively solid

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 26, 2025 at 1:43am

Pearce registered four shots (two on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 3-1 loss versus FC Cincinnati.

Even though Pearce logged less an hour (55 minutes) Wednesday against Cincinnati, he recorded more offensively than most of his teammates. For both shots and crosses, the attacking midfielder logged multiple on target, Montreal's only player to do so.

Tom Pearce
CF Montreal
