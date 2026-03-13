Tom Rothe Injury: Traveling with team

Rothe (undisclosed) is traveling for Sunday's match against Freiburg and appears to be an option, according to manager Steffan Baumgart. "Tom is one of the most diligent players - especially when it comes to the rehab area. He has trained completely and very well with the team this week. Accordingly, he will also travel to Freiburg with the team on Saturday."

Rothe has been in partial training and joined his teammates this week, seeing a major boost that now sees him possibly playing Sunday. This is huge for the defender, as he has not played since December, missing a solid chunk of action. A rotational spot will be waiting for the defender, starting in five of his 12 appearances before his injury.