Tom Rothe News: Scores in draw

Rothe scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and five crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Koln.

Rothe finished a set-piece cross with a header, opening his team's scoring count in the 73rd minute of this game. Other than that, he was active on the left flank but lacked accuracy in his deliveries throughout the match. The goal was his second in 19 appearances (eight starts) this campaign, and both the three shots and five crosses set season-high marks for him. Rothe has now made three consecutive starts as a left wing-back and could hold some attacking value if he remains in that spot going forward.