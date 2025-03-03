Tom Rothe News: Three shots Sunday

Rothe registered three shots (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Holstein Kiel. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 40th minute.

Rothe took three shots Sunday, just his second match this season with three or more shots. He also tied a season high with five crosses, however none of them were accurate. On the defensive end he won one tackle and made two clearances before he was subbed off in the 65th minute for Jerome Roussillon.