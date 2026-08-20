Tom Zimmerschied Injury: Facing two to three week absence

Zimmerschied will remain sidelined for at least two to three weeks due to a back issue, according to coach Vincent Wagner. "Zimme will definitely still be unavailable to us for two to three weeks due to his back problems."

Zimmerschied has been dealing with the discomfort for around a month now, causing him to miss large parts of preseason with the squad, though manager Vincent Wagner credited the club for reacting early enough to prevent a more serious, longer-term absence. The forward, a regular starter last season, is now working intensively on an individual program as he builds toward his return, and Wagner said the hope is to have him back within three weeks at the latest. Zimmerschied's continued absence means he'll miss both Thursday's German Cup opener at MSV Duisburg and the start of the Bundesliga season, with Cole Campbell expected to start on the left wing in his absence.