Toma Basic Injury: Called up for Parma tilt

Basic (thigh) has been named in Lazio's squad list to face Parma on Saturday.

Basic is returning after missing nearly two months because of a muscular injury and will compete with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and deputize Danilo Cataldi (calf) in the midfield. He has taken at least one shot in four straight displays, accumulating seven attempts (one on target) and posting two key passes, three crosses (one accurate) and two tackles (both won) over that span.