Toma Basic Injury: Will stay out against Torino
Basic (thigh) hasn't been able to return to full training this week and won't be an option versus Torino, Tuttomercatoweb informed.
Basic will sit out the third game in a row while tending to a thigh issue. He'll be re-evaluated ahead of Wednesday's Coppa Italia semi-final versus Atalanta. Reda Belahyane got the nod over Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in relief in the most recent match.
