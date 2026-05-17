Toma Basic News: Decent display against Roma

Basic had three crosses (one accurate), three clearances and two key passes and won one tackle in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Roma.

Basic did his part in the midfield despite the rough loss and put together a pretty well-rounded stat line. He has registered at least one cross and one corner in four games on the trot, racking up 10 (four accurate) and nine, respectively, and posting four chances created, four tackles and one assist over that span.