Toma Basic News: Moves to Venezia

Basic has agreed to a contract until 2029 with an option with Venezia, leaving Lazio after four seasons.

Basic barely tested free agency, as his contract would have expired in a month, and elected to join the Serie A newcomers after scoring twice, providing three assists and adding 30 shots (12 on target), 22 key passes and 48 crosses (18 accurate) in 23 games (all starts) in 2025/2026. He'll likely have a regular role next season as well.