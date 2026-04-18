Toma Basic News: Strikes in Napoli bout

Basic scored one goal to go with two shots (two on target), one clearance and three chances created in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Napoli.

Basic was a big offensive presence, leading his team in key passes, and rifled it home from the middle of the box while trailing a counter. It's his second goal in the season. He'll likely stay ahead of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in the pecking order if he avoids further injuries. He has tallied eight shots (two on target), five chances created and two tackles (both won) in his last five showings (all starts). He interrupted a four-game string with one or more crosses.