Toma Basic News: Unused in Parma meeting

Basic (thigh) didn't come off the bench in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Parma.

Basic returned to the squad list after a fairly severe injury but wasn't deployed right away. He'll threaten Fisayo Dele-Bashiru once he's in better shape, as he was a regular before getting hurt. He'll also deputize Danilo Cataldi and Kenneth Taylor while he rounds into shape, as Lazio aren't deep in the midfield.