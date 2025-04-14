Tomas Angel News: Nets consolation goal

Angel scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 loss against Colorado Rapids.

Angel scored a late goal Saturday, although it was only a consolation goal, scoring to make the match 3-2 in the 89th minute. This is his first goal of the season for the forward, now having three goal contributions this campaign. He did score the goal in only six minutes of play, having featured off the bench in his past three appearances.