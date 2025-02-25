Tomas Angel News: Picks up assist in debut

Angel assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Angel entered the match in the 88th minute and made an instant impact, as he delivered a through ball to Anders Dreyer, who buried a shot from the center of the box to give his side the 2-0 lead, late in second half extra time. Angel did not register an assist in any of his five appearances with LAFC last season, but his early impact this year could help earn him build some momentum with the new club.