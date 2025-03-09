Tomas Angel News: Records assist

Angel assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Real Salt Lake.

Angel saw an assist against Salt Lake Saturday, finding Franco Negri in the 43rd minute for the club's first goal of the match. This is his second assist of the season, as he had one off the bench in the season opener as well. This was his first start in three appearances this season, seeing 64 minutes in the win.