Tomas Angel News: Transferred to America de Cali

Angel has completed a permanent move from San Diego to America de Cali, his former club announced.

Angel joined San Diego in December 2024, after being acquired via trade from LAFC ahead of the club's 2025 MLS inaugural season and made his debut as an 88th minute substitute before delivering a stoppage-time assist in a win against the LA Galaxy on Feb. 23. at Dignity Health Sports Park. He went on to make 25 appearances with 12 starts across all competitions, totaling four goals and two assists. He also featured three times in the 2025 Leagues Cup, scoring once against Club Tigres UANL.