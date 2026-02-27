Tomas Araujo News: Stalwart defending in loss

Araujo registered one tackle (one won) and seven clearances in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Real Madrid.

Araujo led the Benfica defensive effort Wednesday with seven clearances, though they were outlasted in a 2-1 defeat versus Real Madrid. The veteran defender played the full 90 minutes in each of Benfica's final five Champions League fixtures, making 32 clearances, nine interceptions and eight blocks across that span. Araujo's 40 clearances over nine appearances (seven starts) mark his most in a single UCL competition across his three Champions League tournament appearances.