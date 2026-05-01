Tomas Aviles Injury: Set for time out
Aviles is out for the time being due to a hamstring injury, according to the MLS injury report.
Aviles is out for a third straight matchday as he deals with a hamstring injury, leaving the club without a full-back option. The good news for the club is that all three of his last appearances on the team sheet were on the bench, making this a minor loss for the time being, although they will want to keep some depth around.
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