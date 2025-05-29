Tomas Aviles Injury: Suffers ankle knock

Aviles suffered an ankle knock during the first half and was precautionarily substituted at halftime, coach Javier Mascherano said in a press conference, according to Alex Windley from North American Soccer Reporters.

Aviles entered the pitch early to replace Gonzalo Lujan but received a knock to his ankle. He wanted to continue the game but the staff decided to precautionarily substitute him at halftime. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to see if the knock is only minor and if he could be available for Saturday's game against Columbus.