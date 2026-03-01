Tomas Aviles News: Available for weekend
Aviles has served his one match suspension and will be an option for the trip to RBNY on Sunday.
Aviles only lasted 50 minutes during the opener before being sent off. This is his debut season with Montreal, having signed from Inter Miami in the offseason, making 27 appearances with them back in 2025.
