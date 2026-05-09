Tomas Aviles headshot

Tomas Aviles News: Returns to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Aviles (hamstring) is on the bench for Saturday's match against Orlando City.

Aviles was out for the last three weeks but is already fit again, as the defender resides on the bench to face Orlando. He started in his first three appearances of the season but has only earned bench roles since, appearing to be more of a rotational player.

Tomas Aviles
CF Montreal
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