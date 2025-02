Aviles was sent off with a straight red card in the 23rd minute of Saturday's 2-2 draw versus New York City FC.

Aviles had an eventful first 25 minutes into the new season, scoring the first goal in the match, then later received a straight red card that led to NYCFC's first goal. He is set to miss the Houston Dynamo trip, with Ian Fray likely to get the start in his absence.