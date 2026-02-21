Tomas Aviles News: Sent off in opener

Aviles picked up a red card in the 50th minute of Saturday's clash against San Diego FC.

Aviles had a card changed by VAR review after a foul that marked the end of a poor performance for him. The resulting suspension leaves him out of the upcoming game against Chicago Fire, with his next chance to bounce back coming in a March 8 visit to New York Red Bulls. All of Efrain Morales, Brayan Vera and perhaps Jalen Neal may get extended playing time while Aviles is unavailable.