Tomas Aviles News: Sent off in opener
Aviles picked up a red card in the 50th minute of Saturday's clash against San Diego FC.
Aviles had a card changed by VAR review after a foul that marked the end of a poor performance for him. The resulting suspension leaves him out of the upcoming game against Chicago Fire, with his next chance to bounce back coming in a March 8 visit to New York Red Bulls. All of Efrain Morales, Brayan Vera and perhaps Jalen Neal may get extended playing time while Aviles is unavailable.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tomas Aviles See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tomas Aviles See More