Tomas Badaloni News: Attempts one shot in draw

Badaloni registered one shot (zero on goal) in Friday's 0-0 draw versus Puebla.

Badaloni had very few chances to threaten the opposing goal while winning six of his 21 duels and drawing four fouls against La Franja. It was the striker's fifth consecutive game without a goal or assist, and his total increased to nine shots in 374 minutes of play over that span. Such poor performance makes him hard to trust for decisive contributions going forward. Still, he's expected to retain the starting spot until Julian Carranza (undisclosed) returns to contention.