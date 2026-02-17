Tomas Badaloni News: Logs assist off bench in win
Badaloni made an assist and had one shot on goal after coming off the bench during Saturday's 2-1 win over Juarez.
Badaloni came on in the 78th minute and quickly made a huge contribution by assisting Javier Ruiz for the game-winner. That's now a goal and an assist off the bench over the last two games for the forward, who responded well after losing his starting spot recently.
