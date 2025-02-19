Tomas Badaloni News: Scores as substitute against Atlas

Badaloni scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Tuesday's 4-0 victory against Atlas.

Badaloni contributed to his team's lead after receiving a long ball in stoppage time of the victory. Despite playing only 22 minutes off the bench, he managed to take a season-high two shots on target, while the goal was his second in eight matches played. The downside for him is that he has only been used as a backup option as it's difficult for him to take a lot of playing time away from a dominant Diber Cambindo.