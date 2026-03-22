Tomas Badaloni News: Scores goal in victory

Badaloni scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 3-0 victory versus Tijuana.

Badaloni found the back of the net by heading Ricardo Monreal's cross in the 75th minute of this game. Other than that, the striker won four of his eight duels during his 90-minute outing. The goal ended his run of five games without a direct contribution while raising his season total to three in 12 matches played. He's expected to lead the front line until Julian Carranza (undisclosed) is available again.