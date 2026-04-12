Tomas Badaloni News: Scores in defeat

Badaloni scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 defeat versus Queretaro.

Badaloni was one of the few bright spots for his team, heading a ball into the net in the 61st minute against Queretaro. The forward took at least two shots for the third consecutive game while scoring his second goal over that span. With Julian Carranza (lower leg) confirmed to have undergone surgery, Badaloni is poised to lead the front line for the rest of the campaign, looking to improve on his tally of four goals and average of 2.6 shots (1.0 on target) per contest.