Tomas Badaloni News: Scores vs. Tigres

Badaloni scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Tigres UANL.

Badaloni broke the deadlock with a towering header in the first half after a set-up from Danny Leyva. Badaloni has embraced a bigger role on offense due to the absence of Julian Carranza (undisclosed), but he's stepped up to the task. The veteran forward has found the back of the net in back-to-back matches and three times over his last four appearances, so he should remain in the starting lineup versus Guadalajara on Tuesday.