Tomas Badaloni News: Takes four shots in loss

Badaloni had four shots (one on target) and created one chance during Friday's 1-0 loss against UNAM Pumas.

Badaloni was able to beat the goalkeeper during the opening minutes of the second frame but the goal was ruled out by the referee because the ball touch the striker's arm in the process. Still, he put up a decent stat line despite the lack of end product, pacing his side in shots attempted and for large stretches being their only hope of finding the back of the net. However, Badaloni finds himself in the middle of a five-game scoreless streak and this isn't the first long drought he faces this season.